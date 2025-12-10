LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Jon Bekefy Sells 4,199 Shares of Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Bekefy sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $16,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,330.98. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

NYSE LVWR opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $898.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.76. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 320.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 285,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LiveWire Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LiveWire Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LiveWire Group by 244.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

