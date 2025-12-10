LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Jon Bekefy Sells 4,199 Shares of Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) insider Jon Bekefy sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $16,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 116,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,330.98. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
NYSE LVWR opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $898.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.76. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $9.04.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 320.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
