Barclays Initiates Coverage on Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Shares of BHC opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.41. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

