LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFST. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $363.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 57,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $368,053.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 261,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,107.56. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $17,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,613,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,793,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,363,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

