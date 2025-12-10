Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $60.26 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.36 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $1,366,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,152.12. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 389.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,073,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,914,000 after buying an additional 1,649,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $26,263,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 452,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 380,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after acquiring an additional 336,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,669,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,385,000 after acquiring an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

