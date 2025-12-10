Soviero Asset Management LP Acquires 650,000 Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.18% of Clover Health Investments worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of Clover Health Investments and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.10 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

CLOV stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $496.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

