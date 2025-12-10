Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases 273,977 Shares of V2X, Inc. $VVX

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,977 shares during the quarter. V2X comprises about 4.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in V2X were worth $28,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in V2X by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in V2X by 545.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in V2X by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at V2X

In other news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $123,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. This represents a 28.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $123,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,750,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,250,055. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,900,000 shares of company stock worth $424,980,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVX. Zacks Research raised V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of V2X from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V2X currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE VVX opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

