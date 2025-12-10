Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 1,464,956 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,464,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,307,000. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for about 4.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 819.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $249.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

