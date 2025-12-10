Soviero Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 160,000 TSS Inc. $TSSI

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. TSS comprises approximately 2.8% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.64% of TSS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSS during the second quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TSS during the second quarter worth $59,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TSS by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. TSS Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $252.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 2.03.

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 2.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSSI. Loop Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered TSS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Singular Research initiated coverage on TSS in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TSS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

