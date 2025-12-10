King Street Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,600,000 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group accounts for 2.5% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uniti Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Uniti Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.