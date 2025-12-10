Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,399 shares during the period. Stride makes up approximately 1.6% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,835,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Stride Trading Up 0.7%

LRN opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.