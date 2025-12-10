Soviero Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 90,000 Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Pinterest comprises about 2.0% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,853,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,516,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,042 shares of company stock worth $10,087,667. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.