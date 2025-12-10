Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS Position Boosted by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA makes up about 3.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 71.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 184,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $106.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

