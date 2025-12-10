Soviero Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Core Scientific comprises approximately 2.9% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,985,000 after buying an additional 1,199,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Core Scientific by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,517,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,351 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 46.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,473,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,985 shares during the period. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 6,029,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,919,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

Core Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

CORZ stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 6.77.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.