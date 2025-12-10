Soviero Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Century Aluminum makes up approximately 2.1% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Soviero Asset Management LP owned about 0.20% of Century Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,291.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 253.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CENX opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum Company has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $264,949.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,306.60. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

