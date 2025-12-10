STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) Receives $30.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.4375.
Several brokerages have issued reports on STM. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th.
Shares of STM opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.28. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
