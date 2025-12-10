Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.68 Million

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $841.01 thousand worth of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster)’s official Twitter account is @shoggoth_sol. The official website for Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is shoggoth.monster.

Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) (SHOGGOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) is 0.00266365 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $838,990.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shoggoth.monster/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shoggoth (shoggoth.monster) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

