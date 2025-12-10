FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MRKR Issued By HC Wainwright

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marker Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRKR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

