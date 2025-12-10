Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Head-To-Head Review

Stonepath Group (OTCMKTS:SGRZ – Get Free Report) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stonepath Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) 18.61% 14.33% 9.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stonepath Group and ZTO Express (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stonepath Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 2 3 2 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $22.36, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Stonepath Group.

This table compares Stonepath Group and ZTO Express (Cayman)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stonepath Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion 2.06 $1.21 billion $1.51 13.84

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Stonepath Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Stonepath Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Stonepath Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services. Stonepath Group co-ordinates the movement of raw materials, supplies, components, and finished goods for its customers throughout North America and internationally. The company also provides warehousing and distribution services in North America, and offers customs clearance and bonded warehousing services in the international markets. In addition, it provides contract logistics, global project management, order fulfillment, and inventory control services. As of March 31, 2006, the company operated a network of offices in 21 major metropolitan areas in North America, 17 locations in the Asia Pacific region, 3 locations in Brazil, and 1 location in Europe, as well as a network of independent agents and service partners worldwide. The company was formerly known as Net Value Holdings and changed its name to Stonepath Group Inc. in October 2000. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington. On May 8, 2007, an involuntary petition for bankruptcy protection was filed by Spherion Corporation, Custom Transfer Incorporated, and Overbye Transport Incorporated against Stonepath Group Inc. under Chapter 7 liquidation with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

