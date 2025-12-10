HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of TSE:NB FY2026 Earnings

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NioCorp Developments in a report issued on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.
Separately, William Blair upgraded NioCorp Developments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
NioCorp Developments Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.05.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
