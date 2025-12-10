Usual (USUAL) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Usual (USUAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Usual has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Usual has a market cap of $38.97 million and $7.98 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Usual token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92,113.87 or 1.00018096 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Token Profile

Usual’s total supply is 1,559,312,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,555,078,222 tokens. The official message board for Usual is blog.usual.money. Usual’s official website is usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,559,243,181.30028355 with 1,555,009,294.6607533 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.02559783 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $8,291,439.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

