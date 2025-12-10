Zacks Research Forecasts ProPetro’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.The business had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 0.80. ProPetro has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.66.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $73,586.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,108.56. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,408.04. This represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,757,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ProPetro by 27.2% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 251,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

