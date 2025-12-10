Sidoti Csr Issues Positive Forecast for Kamada Earnings

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kamada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Kamada Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kamada had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.The business had revenue of $47.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.21 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kamada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.