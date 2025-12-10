Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 44,518 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 375.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bretton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 30,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $323.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.