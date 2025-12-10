Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Sold by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028,974 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises approximately 5.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $37,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,552,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,290 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at about $28,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $27,312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 1,579.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,766,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. New Street Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

