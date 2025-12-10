Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 25,182 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5,822.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,420,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,934 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,062,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,532.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,536,000 after buying an additional 1,043,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,810,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

