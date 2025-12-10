Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 182,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 437,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

