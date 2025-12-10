Methanex (MEOH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH):

12/8/2025 – Methanex had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Methanex had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Methanex had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Methanex had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

11/17/2025 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Methanex had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/3/2025 – Methanex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

10/15/2025 – Methanex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.