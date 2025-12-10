iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.3% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after buying an additional 192,752,200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,057,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,818 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54.

