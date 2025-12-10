Riposte Capital LLC Makes New $14.03 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,000. Expand Energy makes up 2.2% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXE. Barclays cut their target price on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.45. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

