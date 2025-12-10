Pecaut & CO. Has $924,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 43,910 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $835,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 66.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $215,768,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7,295.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $218,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 84.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.97.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

