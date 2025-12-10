Community Financial System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Community Financial System has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Community Financial System has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Financial System to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Community Financial System Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Community Financial System stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Community Financial System has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial System

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.85 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Community Financial System’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Financial System will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Financial System by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Financial System by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Community Financial System by 5.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

