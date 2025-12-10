Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 13,432 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 15.9%

Shares of PAVE opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.