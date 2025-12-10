Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZUMZ. Weiss Ratings raised Zumiez from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $509.18 million, a PE ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Zumiez has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carmen Bauza sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $207,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,043.21. This represents a 40.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 9,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $281,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,129 shares in the company, valued at $967,082.90. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,967 shares of company stock valued at $602,101 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 422.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Zumiez by 507.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,534 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

