Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Redeia Corporacion
Redeia Corporacion Stock Performance
Redeia Corporacion Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporacion
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.