Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Redeia Corporacion has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

