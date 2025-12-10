Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholastic currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of SCHL opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.18. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Scholastic by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

