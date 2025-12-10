Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on March 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 15.3% increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $31.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $981.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $928.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $928.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $814.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% during the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

