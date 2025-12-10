TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TPVG stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $271.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $309,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 886,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,485,200.41. This represents a 5.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Labe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,244.40. The trade was a 7.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,094,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,384. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 36.4% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 23.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 92,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

