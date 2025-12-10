BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded at Cibc Captl Mkts

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.23.

BCE stock opened at C$32.09 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$28.73 and a 52 week high of C$38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.42.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

