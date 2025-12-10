Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISYGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vinci Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $34.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

