Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transdigm Group’s FY2028 earnings at $44.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,576.29.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,319.91 on Monday. Transdigm Group has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.07. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 21.69%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total value of $3,652,341.12. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,764,856.16. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total value of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,014,625.08. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 149,447 shares of company stock valued at $199,642,544 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after acquiring an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

