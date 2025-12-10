Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Phreesia Trading Down 23.2%

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.53 and a beta of 0.64. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 4,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $97,380.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,630. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $41,019.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,511.12. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,174 shares of company stock worth $603,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,177,000 after purchasing an additional 437,462 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.8% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 557,265 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,312,000 after buying an additional 490,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 108.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 1,377,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

