Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.31.

CIP is Australia's largest domestic pure play industrial REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX 200 Index. CIP's portfolio of high-quality industrial assets is situated in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia and is underpinned by a quality and diverse tenant base. CIP is overseen by a hands on, active manager and provides investors with income and an opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian industrial assets.

