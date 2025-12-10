Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.31.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
