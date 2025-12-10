Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,210 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Gildan Activewear worth $55,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.3%

GIL opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.