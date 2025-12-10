Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $47,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12,290.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,418,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 33,722,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,264,043,000 after buying an additional 9,378,552 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $126,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,372,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,532,000 after buying an additional 2,777,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SU stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

