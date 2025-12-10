Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015,960 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $37,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,056,000 after buying an additional 262,675 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

