Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CAE Inc $CAE

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CAE worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CAE by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

CAE Stock Up 0.8%

CAE stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. CAE Inc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $897.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.