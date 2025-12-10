Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.