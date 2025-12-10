Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,639 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 61,639 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 0.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $27,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $938,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,296,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $987,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,164,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $495,230,000 after buying an additional 1,444,746 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after buying an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.60.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 32.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

