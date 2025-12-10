Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 62,600 Shares of Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Methanex worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Methanex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $47.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Methanex Stock Up 3.0%

MEOH opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Methanex Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $924.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.82 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.97%.Methanex’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

