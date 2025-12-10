Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of COP opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

